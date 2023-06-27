Chance of showers and localized smoke in the region

The watches and warnings have come down for the London region as the heat and humidity remains.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, a low pressure area stacked in the atmosphere has stalled out over the region, leaving the chance for showers on Tuesday.

"A cloudy start to the day... expecting a wind shift [Tuesday] out of the north and that could usher in some localized smoke [from ongoing forest fires]... If the sky cover starts to break up and we see some sunshine, we could see some smoke mixing down through those lower levels," said Atchison.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Local smoke becoming widespread smoke overnight. Low 14.

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.