WINGHAM, ONT. -- A multi-vehicle crash northwest of Wingham has left three vehicles with significant damage.

The crash happened on Highway 86 (Amberley Road) just east of Whitechurch Monday morning.

It appears to be a chain reaction crash, where a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor trailer and another vehicle then rear-ended the pickup truck.

There were only minor injuries, but damage to the trucks was extensive.

Highway 86 between Beecroft Line and Whitechurch Street had to be closed for the cleanup and investigation.