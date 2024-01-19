LONDON
London

    • Chahbar and Walker re-elected to police board roles

    Ali Chahbar and Megan Walker have been re-elected as chair and vice chair of the London Police Services Board. (Source: LPSB) Ali Chahbar and Megan Walker have been re-elected as chair and vice chair of the London Police Services Board. (Source: LPSB)
    There’s no change at the top of the London Police Services Board.

    Ali Chahbar nas been re-elected as chair of the board and Megan Walker to the role of vice chair.

    Both Chahbar and Walker served in these roles in 2023 and said their first priority is making sure London City Council supports the board’s plan for ‘A Safer City Now’ through the proposed 2024-2027 London Police Service budget.

    The proposed 2024-2027 budget was informed by the largest community consultation held in London’s history, including countless town halls, public meetings, consultations, submissions, and surveys.

    LPSB said it remains committed to ensuring the budget proposal and implementation is fully transparent and accountable to the community 

