Chahbar and Walker re-elected to police board roles
There’s no change at the top of the London Police Services Board.
Ali Chahbar nas been re-elected as chair of the board and Megan Walker to the role of vice chair.
Both Chahbar and Walker served in these roles in 2023 and said their first priority is making sure London City Council supports the board’s plan for ‘A Safer City Now’ through the proposed 2024-2027 London Police Service budget.
The proposed 2024-2027 budget was informed by the largest community consultation held in London’s history, including countless town halls, public meetings, consultations, submissions, and surveys.
LPSB said it remains committed to ensuring the budget proposal and implementation is fully transparent and accountable to the community
Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, withdrew his libel claim in London on Friday against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements, its sister title the Daily Mail reported.
LIVE Japan space agency says its lunar spacecraft is on the moon, but is still 'checking its status'
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its unmanned spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference that is expected shortly.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
opinion Queen was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Nerene Virgin of 'Today's Special' fame dies at 78
Nerene Virgin, the Canadian children’s entertainer and broadcaster who lit up TV screens with her larger-than-life personality in the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 78.
Children, adults could see weight gain from drinking juice: study
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Online furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 1,650 jobs as shares jump
Wayfair said on Friday it would lay off about 1,650 employees and expects annual cost savings of more than US$280 million from the move, sending the online furniture retailer's shares up 16% before the bell.
