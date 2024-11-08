Cenotaph delays won't stop a London-area community from marking Remembrance Day
A community southwest of London has come up with a temporary way to pay tribute to its fallen this Remembrance Day.
A strike at the nation’s ports has delayed the arrival of a memorial stone engraved with the names of soldiers killed in combat from Dutton-Dunwich.
The stone is the highlight of the community’s new cenotaph.
“So, there's just no possibility that it's going to be here by Monday morning, unfortunately,” said Blair Ferguson, who has worked on the project for nearly two years.
$150,000 was raised to build the memorial inside a municipal park. Once complete, it will be the first ever cenotaph in Dutton-Dunwich. Unlike most centres, services have been held indoors since the close of the First World War.
A memorial stone will be placed inside this municipal park in Dutton-Dunwich, seen on Nov. 8, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Undeterred by the delay, the community plans to proceed with an outdoor ceremony this year.
It will be held at the new site where a walkway, illuminated base, and flag poles are already in place.
Ferguson is pleased the community came together to create a temporary raised box, which will be covered by quilts of poppies.
“And so, a couple of those poppy banners will be draped over the box. And then around that box is going to be some displays of, like, medals and photos of the men who are going to be on the cenotaph,” said Ferguson.
Once the late arriving memorial stone arrives in Dutton-Dunwich, a public dedication ceremony is planned for December.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
The Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
'Big frustration': How a limited MAID window affects Alzheimer's patients
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
Beyonce leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show's history
Welcome to Beyonce country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, 'Cowboy Carter' rules the nation.
107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada
Canadians are experiencing a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces well into the fall season, shattering dozens of temperature records.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.