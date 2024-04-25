Celebrating 100 years of service and fundraising for LHSC

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Auxiliary is celebrating 100 years of service.

Since 1999, the Auxiliary has made contributions, totaling over $10 million towards the hospital's critical needs.

"As we commemorate a century of dedicated service, the LHSC Auxiliary stands as a testament to the power of volunteerism and generosity of spirit,” said President of LHSC Auxiliary, Evelyn Harrison. “For 100 years, our volunteers have been the heartbeat of compassion, raising funds and supporting LHSC's vital endeavors. That’s something truly worth celebrating.”

According to a statement from LHSC, the partnership between the Auxiliary and London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF), which began in 1985, has been instrumental in addressing pressing needs through charitable donations.

The Auxiliary continues to be steered by volunteers who support research initiatives, patient care and education.

Initiatives established by the Auxiliary include the Hospital Equipment Lottery for Projects Helping People (HELPP) and launching three new gift shops, all aimed at advancing the well-being of patients and their families.

“The long-standing partnership between the Auxiliary and LHSF is a genuine source of pride for us,” said John. H MacFarlane, president & CEO of LHSF. “Their generous support, totalling over $10 million, has accelerated progress across numerous initiatives and programs at LHSC. We are immensely grateful to the Auxiliary for enhancing patient care and redefining the boundaries of what we can achieve.”