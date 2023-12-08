CCH coat drive to help London’s needy
Students at Catholic Central High School (CCH) in downtown London, Ont. are hoping people get into the holiday spirit by donating to their annual coat drive.
“It would be great if people could look in their closets and maybe there is two or three coats in there and maybe there is one that they don’t need,” said Lisa Moynihan, a teacher at CCH.
This is the second year that grade 10 student Matt Ackworth has helped out with the coat drive.
“I walk to and from school everyday with a coat on, I couldn’t imagine making that walk without a coat,” said Ackworth. “It’s just horrible to think that people are living out there with no coat.”
This is the 24th year for the CCH coat drive with all of London’s fire halls being drop-off locations.
“Our students and our staff see it first-hand, being a downtown school, and there is a great need,” said Moynihan.
Coats, gloves, scarves, and even blankets are being collected until Dec. 18. After that, they’ll be distributed to eight social agencies throughout the city.
They are hoping to gather more than 700 coats.
“It’s really always great to give,” said Ackworth. “It’s Christmas, we are going to give out presents to those we know, we might as well give out presents to those who are less fortunate than us.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
READ THE REPORT
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second night
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Influenza cases rise in second week of flu season, swine flu most prominent
Influenza cases were on the rise during the second week of the annual flu season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, with swine flu being the most detected subtype.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Six French teens convicted over their roles in an Islamic extremist's beheading of a teacher
A French juvenile court on Friday convicted six teenagers for their roles in the beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist that shocked the country.
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
-
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).
Windsor
-
Inquest into Tecumseh man’s death turns out six recommendations
The jury that spent the better part of this week pouring through the circumstances around a fatal 2019 police shooting has come up with six recommendations aimed at preventing future such incidents.
-
Recovery from cyberattack continues
Piles of paper that fill a room at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) show how much work has been done, and what still needs to be scanned into the system as restoration efforts continue at WRH following a cyberattack over month ago.
-
What’s behind all the recent vacant home fires?
Over the past month a number of vacant homes have gone up in flames in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Red light cameras installed at busy Cookstown intersection to increase road safety
With new red light cameras, the town of Innisfil is trying to protect drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of County Road 27 and Highway 89.
-
Several inflatable decorations destroyed by vandals in Barrie's east end
Multiple residents in Barrie's east end had their holiday decorations targeted and destroyed overnight.
-
Man fatally shot by police amid domestic disturbance in Newmarket: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers amid a domestic disturbance north of Toronto Thursday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
-
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Canada Life apologizes to federal public servants for health insurance claim problems
The federal government’s health insurance provider is apologizing to federal civil servants for poor service.
-
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
Toronto
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
-
Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects wanted in theft, stabbing at Best Buy in Scarborough that left off-duty cop injured
Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with a theft and stabbing at an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday that left an off-duty officer injured when he tried to intervene.
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
Montreal
-
Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
-
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
Quebec offering more free bus routes to ease traffic on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Quebec is implementing additional 'mitigation measures' to help ease congestion on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, where traffic has been reduced to just one lane in each direction amid repair work.
Atlantic
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
2 fatal overdoses suspected in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County
The Nova Scotia RCMP suspects two people died Friday morning in Cumberland County due to drug overdoses.
-
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
-
Kelvin High School students visit Churchill to study climate change effects on polar bears
Students from a Winnipeg high school are getting the chance to study the effects of climate change on polar bears after a trip to Churchill this month.
-
Seeking sugar substitutes? Here are some sweet ideas
As the holiday season ramps up, the item ranking highest on many bakers’ wish lists is sugar.
Calgary
-
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
-
CPKC Holiday Train pulls in to south Calgary Saturday
The CPKC Holiday Train arrives in Calgary Saturday night with a cargo full of musical thrills.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
-
Arsons destroy pair of rural Alberta churches: RCMP
Two churches in Barrhead, about 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, were destroyed in intentionally set fires, Mounties say.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.
-
1 airlifted after semi truck crash that closed highway in Surrey
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a semi truck rollover on Highway 17 in Surrey Friday.