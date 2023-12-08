CCH coat drive to help London’s needy

Students at Catholic Central High School (CCH) in downtown London, Ont. are hoping people get into the holiday spirit by donating to their annual coat drive.

“It would be great if people could look in their closets and maybe there is two or three coats in there and maybe there is one that they don’t need,” said Lisa Moynihan, a teacher at CCH.

This is the second year that grade 10 student Matt Ackworth has helped out with the coat drive.

“I walk to and from school everyday with a coat on, I couldn’t imagine making that walk without a coat,” said Ackworth. “It’s just horrible to think that people are living out there with no coat.”

This is the 24th year for the CCH coat drive with all of London’s fire halls being drop-off locations.

“Our students and our staff see it first-hand, being a downtown school, and there is a great need,” said Moynihan.

Coats, gloves, scarves, and even blankets are being collected until Dec. 18. After that, they’ll be distributed to eight social agencies throughout the city.

They are hoping to gather more than 700 coats.

“It’s really always great to give,” said Ackworth. “It’s Christmas, we are going to give out presents to those we know, we might as well give out presents to those who are less fortunate than us.”