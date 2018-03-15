

A former Sarnia fire chief has been found not guilty of all sexual charges Thursday.

In a second trial involving one victim, Patrick Cayen had been facing 24 sexual charges.

In 2015, Cayen was convicted by judge alone on charges dating back more than 30 years. He was sentenced to five years.

His 2015 conviction was overturned by an appeals court, setting the stage for this trial which began in January.

Since being charged in November 2012, Cayen lost his job and declared bankruptcy.

“He is in Sarnia celebrating,” said his lawyer Phil Millar on Thursday. “They have instructed me to speak for them.”

He added that his client is relieved and will not be proceeding with any legal action against the City of Sarnia.