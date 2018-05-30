

London police have released more information about the May 26 murder of Dereck Szaflarski.

Police say the cause of death is multiple stab wounds and that Szaflarski and the accused, Robert Ashley Williams, 35, of London did not know each other.

Police have also made two other arrests in connection to the Szaflarski homicide.

On Thursday, police arrested a friend of Williams, Julie Hudson, 41, of London.

She has been charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Meanwhile, Williams' mother, Lorraine Sturdy, 60, of London, is also charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She has not been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Williams is charged with second-degree murder.

On Thursday, Williams appeared in a London court via video. His next appearance will be June 12.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Richmond and Picadilly around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found Szaflarski suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle. Police say the vehicle was recovered north of the city and is now being examined for the investigation.