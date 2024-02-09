Cathy Burghardt-Jesson to be named as Liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

According to sources that have spoken with CTV News London, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson will be announced as the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

As mayor of Lucan-Biddulph, Burghardt-Jesson also serves as deputy warden for Middlesex County.

On Jan. 26, 2024, businessman Steve Pinsonneault of Thamesville was elected by local members of the Ontario PC Party as their party's candidate for the upcoming election after Monte McNaughton, former MPP and labour minister, stepped down in September of 2023 after accepting a job in the private sector.

Meanwhile, the Ontario NDP party will hold a nomination meeting to select their candidate for the riding on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

A by-election must take place before the end of March.