Case against former world juniors charged with sexual assault returns to court

Lawyers for the five former world juniors accused of sexual assault returned to a London, Ont. court Tuesday.

Judicial pre-trial motions will be heard on July 3, and the matter will be back before the court on Aug. 13 to possibly set a trial date.

Earlier this year, Michael McLeod, Dillion Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton were all charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a woman at a downtown London hotel in June of 2018.

The players were in London at the time for a Hockey Canada gala and golf tournament following their gold medal win at the World Juniors.

The lawyers for all five players have publicly declared their innocence.