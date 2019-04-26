

A warning about the latest telephone scam comes from the Stratford Police after numerous reports were made in regard to someone offering help with the new Carbon Tax Rebate.

The scammer tries to gain personal information or set up an appointment to speak at another time.

The Stratford Police are recommending that you hang up and report such calls the Canadian Ant-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

They also remind you to never give out any sort of bank, credit card, or social insurance information.

If you have been a victim of a phone scam, please contact the the Stratford Police Service at 519-271-4141.