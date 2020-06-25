Advertisement
Car rolls into gas meter at St. Thomas home causing minor leak
Emergency crews block the area where a car struck a gas meter at the side of a house in St. Thomas, Ont. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Nick Paparella / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to an address in north end St. Thomas neighbourhood Thursday morning after a car rolled into a gas meter causing a leak.
St. Thomas police tell CTV News that there was minimal damage in the incident and there are no evacuations as a result of the leak.
The incident occurred Thursday morning at an address on Pine Valley Drive near Ron McNeil Line.
While there was no serious damage in this case, gas leaks can be potentially dangerous.
It was a car crashing into a gas meter that cause the now infamous Old East Village explosion in 2019.
In that case several people were injured including a firefighter, and several houses were left destroyed or damaged.