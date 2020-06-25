LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called to an address in north end St. Thomas neighbourhood Thursday morning after a car rolled into a gas meter causing a leak.

St. Thomas police tell CTV News that there was minimal damage in the incident and there are no evacuations as a result of the leak.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at an address on Pine Valley Drive near Ron McNeil Line.

A car apparently rolled into a gas meter causing the minor leak.

While there was no serious damage in this case, gas leaks can be potentially dangerous.

It was a car crashing into a gas meter that cause the now infamous Old East Village explosion in 2019.

In that case several people were injured including a firefighter, and several houses were left destroyed or damaged.