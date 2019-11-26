LONDON, Ont. -- Well, it happened again. But this time the consequences were far less serious.

"Somebody going into the bridal supply shop next door to my house hit my house, and hit the gas main."

Wendy Bradbury, her three family members and two dogs, had to quickly leave their home at 498 Egerton Street after a car drove directly into the gas meter on the side of the house.

The impact did cause a rupture, with the smell of natural gas filling the air south of Bradbury's home.

Bradbury’s husband says the woman driving the vehicle works at the store next door and was using the drive to turn around.

The collision happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning with the car coming to rest right against the gas meter.

Bradbury lives not far from Woodman Avenue and was drawn to the scene after the explosion that levelled homes in that area on Aug. 14 of this year.

As for the damage on Egerton, London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says crews were able to quickly get the gas feed to the house turned off and crews from Enbridge Gas were able to make the necessary repairs.