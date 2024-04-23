Car fire on Highway 401 sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday night.

The Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 142 between Currie Road and Iona Road, after the vehicle caught fire.

There’s no word on how the crash happened or the status of the victim.

Traffic slow downs were reported in the area at the time.

Dutton/Dunwich fire crews work to douse a car fire off Highway 401 on April 22, 2024. (Source: @DuttonDFire/X)