Cancer survivor looking for answers after custom mobility bike was stolen
Haven Raeburn-Gibson has overcome a great deal in her life, but the 21-year-old King’s University College student is now looking for answers after her mobility bike was stolen.
“I'll say that having it taken away from me is like I've had my freedom and safety and my legs taken away, because I see this walking bike is an extension of my body,” said Raeburn-Gibson.
The theft occurred while the family was downtown, celebrating a very special anniversary of Haven being cancer free for seven years
“I was diagnosed with a childhood brain cancer when I was 14. I was treated at SickKids and I had brain surgery at SickKids and chemo and radiation. And I am seven years in remission now,” Raeburn-Gibson said. “When we got back to the van after we were done at the restaurant, we unfortunately discovered that my bike was no longer in the trunk.”
After realizing it was gone, the family drove around downtown for over an hour looking for the unique bike.
An undated image of Haven Raeburn-Gibson with her mobility bike. (Source: Submitted)
“It’s not a normal bike. It doesn't have pedals and it looks like a backwards tricycle and it's powered by my feet and it's very tailored to my height and just kind of my comfortability,” said Raeburn-Gibson.
The bike helps her get between classes and around campus. She has the use of side crutches, but the bike is much more accessible.
“Losing this device that she counts on every day is difficult. Ultimately, it's just a bike. I mean, you know, it's replaceable, but it's a custom made bike that is more challenging to replace,” said her father Tim Raeburn-Gibson.
London police were informed, and several social media sites have posted the image of the bike in the hopes it can be found and recovered.
