LONDON, ON -- London Health Sciences Foundation has received a donation of $30,000 from four Canadian Tire stores in London to go toward their COVID-19 Response Fund.

"Our London stores joined forces to make this donation happen because they want to do whatever they can to help their community recover from this pandemic," said Shawn Domingues, Canadian Tire Regional Vice President for South West Ontario & Atlantic Canada. "Their London community is at the heart of everything they do, and that holds true even during this time."

The Response Fund was created in early March, 2020 to help front-line healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are truly grateful for the support from Canadian Tire Corporation and the local franchisees during these unprecedented times. Our community has truly stepped up and this gift reflects the overwhelming feeling of gratitude and appreciation for our front-line teams. Donations like this underscore how we are all in this together," says John MacFarlane, President & CEO, London Health Sciences Foundation.

The COVID-19 Response Fund uses donations to further their COVID-19 research, critical equipment, and mental health assistance for their front-line teams.