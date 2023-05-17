Canada Life makes major donation to ReForest London, Ont. during tree planting event

Over 175 attendees were given trees, shovels, and a quick lesson before they got right to work planting trees in Greenway Park in London, Ont.

300 trees were planted.

Even a few London Knights players came out during their busy playoff schedule to meet a few fans and help out.

In addition to the event, Canada Life donated $100,000 to ReForest London to assist in developing the Westminister Ponds Centre for Environment and Sustainability, which is the first environmental centre of its kind in southwestern Ontario.

Volunteers planted trees in London, Ont. on May 17, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

