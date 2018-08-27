

CTV London





CTV London weekend anchor Camille Ross has been named as the new weekday anchor for CTV News at 6 and 11 p.m.

Current CTV London anchor Tara Overholt is relocating to Calgary to pursue other interests.

Ross' first day on the job will be Sept. 10.

“Camille is a skilled broadcaster who connects with our strong community of viewers, and I’m proud to announce her and Julie as the new co-anchor team for London’s most-watched newscasts,” said Steve Young, Director of News and Information Programming, CTV London. “We wish Tara all the best in her move to Calgary, and send our most sincere thanks for her 15 outstanding years with CTV London.”

Prior to joining CTV London, Ross spent several years reporting for CTV Montreal, covering a wide variety of stories including violent anti-police brutality marches, student protests, crime, and political scandals.

Ross got her start in journalism as a videographer at CTV Yorkton in Yorkton, Sask.