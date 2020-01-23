ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Just days after thousands lined up for the chance to be an extra in the new Jason Momoa series ‘See,’ the Hollywood star has received a unique invite.

Participants at Our Place Respite in St. Thomas, a program for adults with disabilities, have produced a creative video encouraging the star to visit them.

Momoa will be in St. Thomas next month, through July, filming new episodes of his Apple TV series.

The residents started producing the humorous film to attract Momoa few a weeks ago.

The co-owner of Our Place Respite, Samantha Daniels, says it was her idea to create the video but the participants took over.

It begins with young men and women questioning themselves why Momoa would want to visit them.

After some laughs, a dance party and some fun baking, the participants quickly realize they are amongst the ‘coolest’ people in St. Thomas.

The Facebook video has already been shared with Momoa on Instagram and Twitter.

Sean Irvine will talk to its stars on CTV News at 6.