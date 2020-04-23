MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is calling for at least $10 billion in emergency federal funding to support regions across the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of London report revealed Wednesday that the municipality faces a $23-33 million shortfall because of the novel coronavirus.

FCM President Bill Karsten said in a media release, "Municipal leaders are working flat-out to support Canadians through this pandemic…But with new expenses, staggering drops in revenue and no freedom to run deficits, municipalities need emergency funding to keep essential services going strong."

The federation says Canadian municipalities face a minimum of $10-15 billion in non-recoverable losses due to the pandemic, including foregone property taxes, utility charges and user fees.

It estimates a loss of $400 million each month, just from lost transit ridership.

And those losses are in addition to extra costs incurred to deal with COVID-19.

Karsten added, "From fire and ambulance to safe transit for essential workers, this is about delivering vital services when people need them the most…and be ready, when the time comes, to drive the economic recovery they’ll be counting on."