C. C. Carrothers Public School in London, Ont. shifts to remote learning because of staffing issues

Another school in London, Ont. has been shut down to in-person classes because of staffing issues related to COVID-19.

Late Thursday evening, the Thames Valley District School Board announced C.C. Carrothers Public School students will shift back to remote learning for Friday. In-person classes will resume Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Teachers will be in touch with families to discuss the transition.

Nearby Princess Elizabeth Public School also moved to online learning earlier this week. In-person classes are set to resume there on Monday.

These are the only two schools to close their doors in London since in-person learning resumed this month.