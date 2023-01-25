Buses cancelled, some schools closed as snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario

Buses are cancelled and schools are closed across the region while a snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.

Heavy snow is expected to start Wednesday morning and continue into the evening, coming to an end overnight.

According to environment Canada, most areas could see upwards of 15 cm of accumulation with reduced visibility on the roads.

The system impacting this region is reportedly a Texas low that will bring heavy snow to the area beginning this morning. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries overnight with a couple of additional centimetres will be possible on Thursday.

The weather authority also warning to Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions adding, there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Thursday: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 6.