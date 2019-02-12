Featured
Buses cancelled, schools closed
School buses can be seen in this undated photo. (CTV Barrie)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 7:44AM EST
A significant winter storm has moved into southern Ontario, and due to all the snow, ice, pellets, and freezing rain expected school buses have been cancelled across the region and schools have been closed.
After initially staying open both major school boards have decided to close.
French Catholic schools located in the London and Woodstock are also closed.
Western University and Fanshawe College have cancelled classes for the day.
Buses are cancelled in:
- London
- Middlesex
- Elgin
- Oxford
- Chatham-Kent
- Sarnia-Lambton
- Huron-Perth
- Windsor
- Essex