

CTV London





A significant winter storm has moved into southern Ontario, and due to all the snow, ice, pellets, and freezing rain expected school buses have been cancelled across the region and schools have been closed.

After initially staying open both major school boards have decided to close.

French Catholic schools located in the London and Woodstock are also closed.

Western University and Fanshawe College have cancelled classes for the day.

Buses are cancelled in: