Bus shelters smashed in northeast London, Ont.

London Transit Commission (LTC) officials say they have notified police after 17 bus shelters were smashed in the city’s northeast end.

CTV noticed many of them in the Huron Street area between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street.

“Operationally, the biggest inconvenience is to our riders,” said Katie Burns, LTC director of planning. “Financially, as per the contract with the shelter provider (OUTFRONT Media), London Transit is responsible for the replacement glass after 120 panels are broken.”

LTC reports that between 2020 and 2022, the number of broken glass panels increased from 87 (2020) to 177 in 2022.

In the first six months of 2023, 145 panels were smashed.

When asked why LTC is still using glass panels on the shelters, Burns responded, “London Transit is working with the shelter provider at assessing other possible materials.”

Seventeen bus shelters in north London, Ont., seen on March 31, 2024, were recently smashed. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Seventeen bus shelters in north London, Ont., seen on March 31, 2024, were recently smashed. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)