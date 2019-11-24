

CTVNewsLondon.ca, CTV London





LONDON, Ont - The London Police received multiple calls at approximately 6:42pm in regard to gunshots in the area of Southdale Road East at Millbank Drive.

As police arrived at the scene, they located several shell casings and a number of cars with bullet holes.

Residents say they saw someone in the parking lot firing a gun.

The police do not have a suspect at this time. No victims were located.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident.

Contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with any information.