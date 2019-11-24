Featured
Bullet holes in vehicles, and shell casings found after south end shooting
A car was struck by a bullet after shots were fired in a south end neighbourhood.
CTVNewsLondon.ca, CTV London
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:43PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 6:20AM EST
LONDON, Ont - The London Police received multiple calls at approximately 6:42pm in regard to gunshots in the area of Southdale Road East at Millbank Drive.
As police arrived at the scene, they located several shell casings and a number of cars with bullet holes.
Residents say they saw someone in the parking lot firing a gun.
The police do not have a suspect at this time. No victims were located.
Police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident.
Contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with any information.