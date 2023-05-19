Bruce Power workers vote in favour of strike action

Workers at Bruce Power have voted 98.6 per cent in favour of strike action.

The contract for the 1,200-member local expired at the end of 2022. The members include reactor safety engineers, safety specialists, radiation safety supervisors, control room shift supervisors and authorized health physicists.

According to the union, major issues at the bargaining table include contracting out workers, forced shift work, more flexible work arrangements like remote work and the need for whistleblower protection provisions.

On May 8, the union requested that the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development appoint a conciliator in an attempt to reach a negotiated settlement with Bruce Power.

Once the parties have met with the conciliator, either party may request a no-board report if negotiations do not progress.

Following the no-board report and a 17-day cooling off period, the union and Bruce Power will be in strike-lockout position.