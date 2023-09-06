Brothers push back against $400 million energy storage project
Matt and Paul Cronin are not eager to have hundreds of energy storing batteries near their Huron County farm.
“The project is proposed to be right to the back of our farm here. It’s kind of right in our backyard,” said Matt.
The Cronins are pushing back against plans by the company that operates the St. Columban Wind Energy project to construct a $400 million energy storage facility, consisting of hundreds of batteries, in a farmer’s field abutting their property.
“Is this the right answer? Is this the right location? Could there be other areas that aren’t prime farmland?” questioned Paul.
BluEarth Renewables says the energy storage project would store electricity from wind turbines that produce mostly at night when electricity demand is low, and then return the power to the grid when demand is high during the day.
They say they will be able to store enough electricity to power at least 138,000 homes for four hours.
Example of battery energy storage facilities on BluEarth Renewables’ website, describing the Seaforth energy storage project. (Source: BluEarth Renewables)
“This site was primarily chosen because of its proximity to existing transmission line infrastructure, as well as the absence of any significant environmental features or wildlife habitat that would be impacted by the development of the project,” said BluEarth Renewables Development Director Darryl Scheerer.
Anywhere from 200 to 400 20-foot sea can containers holding hundreds of batteries on 25 to 30 acres of prime farmland, northeast of Seaforth, doesn’t seem like a wise use of space, money, or technology, according to the Cronins.
“I think it’s worth having the conversation whether this is the right [technology], to have acres and acres of batteries, as opposed to other technologies,” said Paul.
The Cronins say they’re not alone. Many neighbours have expressed concerns about the Seaforth Energy Storage project that will cost $400 million to build, and could be operational as early as 2027.
“After they’re out of service, what do they do with [the batteries], and can that land ever be reclaimed as farmland again,” said Matt.
BluEarth says 95 per cent of decommissioned batteries can be recycled, and the site could largely be returned to farmland when the project has run its course.
Those answers, and others will be available as BluEarth holds a public meeting at the Seaforth Ag Hall Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as they try to convince the Cronins and others that battery storage is a good use of prime farmland.
You can learn more about the Seaforth Energy Storage project by visiting their website.
