When students return to Brescia next month, they'll notice a change that will help the environment.

The school will be eliminating single-use plastic straws as of September.

Brescia estimates that the move will save more than 25,000 straws from landfills per year.

Biodegradable paper straws will will be available to staff and students.

"Since our founding in 1919, the Ursuline Sisters prioritized the preservation and conservation of our natural world,” says Tim D’Souza, Manager of Food Services at Brescia. "Almost one hundred years later, we are proud to build upon their mission and to work towards a more sustainable future for our students and our community."