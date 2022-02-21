Breast cancer fundraiser 'Pink the Towns' evolving for 2022
The founder of a grassroots effort to fight breast cancer admits she almost threw in the towel last fall.
“There is a lot of pressure doing this”, Bec Matthews acknowledges.
But, after an immensely successful 2021 campaign Bec Matthews, of Dorchester, Ont., and her team of volunteers are pushing ahead with Pink the Towns.
Buoyed by the $51,318 raised, quadruple the amount of 2020, Matthews has a new plan for a new year.
She says Pink the Towns will no longer be a lawn sign campaign. “Instead of doing lawn signs this year, I decided to do flags, which you can tie around a tree, for example, or in the ground. They will come with suction cups. You can put them in your windows. We’re also doing car magnets.”
A ‘Pink the Towns’ sign is seen on a lawn in Southeast London, Ontario (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
Matthews, a breast cancer survivor whose story has been featured on CTV London, says both items are far less time-consuming for volunteers.
Further, flags and magnets are easier to ship, which Matthews says will make it easier for the charity to grow nationally.
Already, lawn signs have made their way to nearly every province and territory, parts of the United States and even Europe and Central America.
While 100 per cent of all proceeds raised from the signs, and moving forward the flags and magnets, goes to breast cancer research, awareness remains the primary goal.
Matthews hopes every time someone sees a Pink the Towns logo, it reminds them to do a potentially life-saving exam of their breasts.
“I should really check myself over, and if you feel something, do not hesitate. Don’t think, ‘oh it’s just dense breast tissue', go and get checked.’” And in 2022, Matthews is planning to fight for another change, this time in schools.
She believes students should provide with information on how to check their breasts. “I didn’t discuss it in school, and I never made it a habit either. And look where it ended up.”
Pink the Towns flags and car magnets, both priced at $15, will be available for sale at pinkthetowns.ca starting this week.
Matthews has set the 2022 fundraising goal at $100,000.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions as independent
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities on Monday, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
Canadians are now being warned not to travel to Belarus due to 'the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,' according to a new travel advisory.
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
Canadian study finds U.S. child marriages violate statutory rape laws in 14 states
A Canadian study examining how American children can legally marry at an earlier age than they can legally consent to sex found that child marriages violated statutory rape laws in 14 states.
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.
-
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Southern Ontario through Tuesday
Many communities in Southern Ontario can expect some more significant weather in the very near future.
Windsor
-
Canadians more likely to ditch the credit card for cash in 2022: Finder.com survey results
Twenty per cent of Canadians want to lessen their reliance on credit cards, compared to five per cent who plan to use them more for purchases, according to a survey.
-
Low-Martin house for sale for $3.4 million
An historic home in Walkerville is for sale.
-
WECHU reminds public of gathering limits on Family Day
Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit want residents to enjoy the Family Day holiday on Monday, but keep following COVID-19 public health measures
Barrie
-
Driver identified in deadly Springwater Township crash
Provincial police identified a driver killed in a two-vehicle collision on Sunday in Springwater Township.
-
Pandemic has been 'catastrophic' for tourism industry: Expert
"Catastrophic" is how the president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario describes the past two years of the pandemic for the sector.
-
OPP investigate hit and run collision
OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred on the weekend in the Almaguin Highlands region.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Winter weather warning in effect for much of northeastern Ontario
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Two people seriously hurt in snow machine collision in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to a snow machine collision late Saturday that sent two people to hospital.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau warns of 'real concerns' after police reclaim downtown Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning of 'real concerns' about the next few days as police being to reinstate normal life in Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Suspect wanted in sexual assault of sex trade worker
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say strangled and sexually assault a sex trade worker in Vanier.
-
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government could face court challenge over upcoming anti-blockade bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could face a court challenge over promised legislation that would prevent demonstrators from blocking access to critical infrastructure, such as highways, border crossings and hospitals, according to a civil liberties advocate.
-
Police charge 72-year-old woman with murder after female found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means some businesses and services will be closed.
Montreal
-
'I just want my mum back,' daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help
Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing last Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Collision in Nova Scotia involving 8 vehicles sends three to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving six passenger vehicles and two transport trucks in Monastery, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg experiencing one of its snowiest winters to date: Environment Canada
If Winnipeggers are feeling like this winter is far snowier than any in recent memory – they’re right.
-
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
-
Druh Farrell announces intention to run for Alberta NDP
A former Calgary councillor who did not seek re-election in the 2021 municipal election now has her sights set on provincial politics.
-
Early morning shooting in Forest Lawn sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for two suspects following a shooting in a southeast neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital.
Edmonton
-
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
Vancouver
-
Here's how cold it's expected to get in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week: Environment Canada
Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are in for a cold week ahead, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing, a special weather statement says.
-
Speed, drugs, alcohol potential factors in crash on Granville Street: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver are investigating a high-speed crash on Granville Street after a driver collided with another vehicle Monday morning.
-
2 women identified as double homicide victims in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver have confirmed that an incident investigated in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday was a double homicide.