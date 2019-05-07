

Celine Moreau, CTV London





Mental health doesn’t just affect the patient, but the entire family.

That was one of the messages during the Breakfast Of Champions hosted by St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and the CMHA.

Author and keynote speaker for the event Mark Lukach took to the stage and shared his family’s mental health journey.

Lukach’s wife Giulia, has bipolar disorder and spend years in and out of psychiattic wards in the U.S. with psychosis and suicidal depression.

Lukach highlighted the challenges family members face caring for a loved one with mental illness and the toll it takes on the entire family.

Proceeds from this mornings breakfast will go to dippier the Zero Suicide initiative, which is a quality improvement model aimed at reducing suicides and attempted suicides.

More to come.