A shooting in Brantford that left one man dead and the city’s hospital in lockdown is being treated as a homicide.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday near St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he later died. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

According to police, the man is a 34-year-old Brantford resident. His name has not been made public.

The hospital remained under lockdown until around 7 p.m.

Police say they will have officers investigating in the neighbourhood around St. Paul and Terrace Hill for some time to come. They have not said whether any arrests have been made or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information that could aid police is asked to contact detectives at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271 or call Crime Stoppers.