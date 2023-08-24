Brampton man found guilty of smuggling 62kg of cocaine over the border
A Brampton man has been found guilty of smuggling $3.5 million worth of cocaine into Canada.
A judge in Sarnia ruled in against trucker Harvinder Singh on Thursday.
On March 31, 2021, border agents at the Blue Water Bridge found two suitcases containing 62 kilograms of the drug.
A sentencing date has been set for Nov. 16 in Windsor.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin following Russia plane crash widely seen as assassination
Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public comments Thursday on the plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, saying he was 'a man of difficult fate.'
BREAKING | Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine
Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the change to one of Canada's key diplomatic posts on Thursday, Ukraine's Independence Day.
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
Canada Basketball announces final roster ahead of FIBA World Cup
Canada Basketball announced its final roster for the senior team heading into the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup on Thursday.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
B.C. urges co-operation in Shuswap as fire crews say they are facing 'threats and abuse' from defiant locals
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
Kitchener
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
A turkey tale: Injured fowl in Stratford, Ont. goes on wild journey and gets adopted
An injured turkey, found blocking traffic recently in Stratford Ont., is getting a new lease on life.
Windsor
Flooding reported in multiple areas following storm in Essex County
Multiple areas of Essex County are waterlogged after the region was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
Boil water advisory issued for Kingsville
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for Kingsville.
Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Pierre Ave shooting
Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted on charges of attempted murder in connection to a daytime shooting in Walkerville last week.
Barrie
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
Hundreds attend vigil for Owen Sound man violently attacked outside his restaurant
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Owen Sound Wednesday night to support a beloved restaurant owner who was left clinging to life after a brutal attack last week.
Vehicle strikes pedestrians near Orillia hospital, one in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
Peterborough murder suspect arrested in the Sault
A 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Peterborough has been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
Committee approves new Bank Street bike and bus lanes
A new bike and bus lane will be coming to Bank Street in Ottawa, after the transportation committee approved plans for the new lanes over Billings Bridge.
Canada can build more homes without 'getting rid of Greenbelts', Poilievre says
Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre says there is no need to build homes on protected Greenbelt lands, as governments look to address the housing crisis across Canada.
Toronto
Ontario Green Party calls for public inquiry into 'Greenbelt giveaways'
The Ontario Green Party is in the process of submitting a formal request for an independent, public inquiry into the Doug Ford government’s handling of the Greenbelt development.
Line 3 will stay closed permanently after Scarborough RT derailment
Service will not resume on Scarborough's Line 3 following a derailment last month, officials confirm.
Alleged TTC subway pusher will argue she's not criminally responsible due to mental disorder if found guilty
The woman accused of pushing another woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station last year will argue she’s not criminally responsible for her actions if found guilty, citing a mental health disorder.
Montreal
Quebec universities oppose suggestion by federal minister to cap student visas
Quebec university administrators and professors are praising the provincial government's rejection of an idea by the federal housing minister that Canada could cap the number of student visas it issues.
Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured
A 29-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend
Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August. From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.
Atlantic
N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder
The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death in Lunenburg County and have issued a provincewide warrant for his arrest.
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
More than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized during Winnipeg investigation
More than 40 kilograms of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, were seized by Winnipeg police following an investigation that started earlier this summer.
Tenants displaced from Winnipeg apartment building now living in encampment
Some tenants displaced from a Sargent Avenue apartment building are now calling a riverbank encampment home after they had to scramble to find new housing.
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
Calgary
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
Alberta man allegedly blackmailed Ontario victim with intimate images: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a 25-year-old Alberta man in connection with an investigation in Ontario where authorities there said a man was being threatened online.
Edmonton
Fire damages southwest Edmonton home
No injuries have been reported after a fire in southwest Edmonton on Thursday morning.
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
DEVELOPING
Vancouver
Heavy rain aids in tempering B.C. wildfires in Shuswap, Okanagan regions
Firefighters in British Columbia's southern Interior continue to battle a number of major blazes, having been aided by ample rainfall that fell Wednesday over the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
'Just a miracle': Unclear how Poomba the pig survived wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.