LONDON
London

    • Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup

    Sawyer Boulton celebrates winning the OHL Championship on May 15, 2024. (Source: Ian Goodall/Goodall Media) Sawyer Boulton celebrates winning the OHL Championship on May 15, 2024. (Source: Ian Goodall/Goodall Media)
    Share

    The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.

    The 19-year-old forward has been suspended, and the team fined $1,000 for a pregame warmup violation against Moose Jaw on Monday.

    According to the Canadian Hockey League, Boulton made "unnecessary contact with a Moose Jaw player while exiting the ice following the completion of the warm-up."

    In the regular season, Boulton played 40 games and racked up three goals, two assists and 63 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, he has added one assists in 16 games and 15 minutes in penalties.

    This isn't the first suspension for the native of East Amherst, NY — he was also suspended for 10 games after hitting an opponent in the head during the third period in a game in Sault St. Marie against the Greyhounds in December 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive

    Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that U.S. officials have warned Israel to avoid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News