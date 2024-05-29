Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup

The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old forward has been suspended, and the team fined $1,000 for a pregame warmup violation against Moose Jaw on Monday.

According to the Canadian Hockey League, Boulton made "unnecessary contact with a Moose Jaw player while exiting the ice following the completion of the warm-up."

In the regular season, Boulton played 40 games and racked up three goals, two assists and 63 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, he has added one assists in 16 games and 15 minutes in penalties.

This isn't the first suspension for the native of East Amherst, NY — he was also suspended for 10 games after hitting an opponent in the head during the third period in a game in Sault St. Marie against the Greyhounds in December 2023.