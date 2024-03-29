PLAYOFF TRACKER: London takes game 1 in series with Flint

LONDON
    Kaleb Lawrence netted two goals, Michael Simpson earned a 23-save shutout and the London Knights downed the Flint Firebirds 3-0.

    Easton Cowan scored an empty-netter with 50 seconds remaining in the contest for London, the top seed in the Western Conference.

    Nathan Day made 17 saves for Flint.

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    • Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
    • Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Flint at London, 2:00pm
    • Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
    • Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
    • Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
    • Game 6: Sun., April 7 – London at Flint, 4:00pm*
    • Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*

