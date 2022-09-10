Book of Condolences locked up for weekend as Londoners remember the Queen
London, Ont. residents looking to sign a book of condolences for the late Queen Elizabeth II are out of luck this weekend.
City Hall is typically closed on Saturday and Sunday, but Londoners were surprised to find the doors locked as the book of condolences sat inside.
David and his son Shaun were among them. The pair even buzzed security but were told to come back on Monday.
"I wanted to sign the book," a disappointed Shaun tells CTV London.
His father adding, "I thought it would be open. I heard about the book being down here to sign for the Queen’s death. So, I thought I’d bring my son down."
Ironically, the area around city hall is where many Londoners have taken their children to see Queen Elizabeth during multiple visits.
Her most recent 1997 visit saw her move through nearby Victoria Park, just as she did 24 years earlier.
In 1973, Londoners arrived at rain-soaked Reg Cooper Square, just behind London’s then-new city hall. The area was draped in banners for the occasion.
"A lot of people and a lot of kids. The excitement level was way up there. The Queen is coming it’s real, it happening," recalls London educator Dave Booth.
8-years-old at the time, Booth spent the day waiting to see the Queen.
He says she went past him twice and briefly spoke with a neighbour.
Moments after one of the encounters, a Globe and Mail newspaper photographer caught young Dave looking away from the Queen at Prince Phillip.
"I had my brush with the Queen and my chance to say Hello."
Steps away, Booth says his parents were among the fortunate 500 Londoners who managed to attend a luncheon with the Monarch.
"They had to go through etiquette training to go have dinner with the Queen that day."
But that was a different time nearly a half-century ago. Yet even today, Londoners want a chance to thank the late Queen for her visits and her service to Canada.
It just appears they’ll have to wait till Monday, if they want to do it formally at city hall.
David says he may take some time off work to come back.
"My whole life I’ve known her as the Queen of England, so I just think it’s something to do out of respect."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
'Life without Grannie': Read Prince William's statement on Queen's death
Prince William has issued his first statement on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In it, he thanks the late monarch for being by his side during his 'happiest' and 'saddest' moments.
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
Moscow abandoned its main bastion in north-eastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance.
WATCH LIVE | Winner of Conservative leadership race to be named tonight
After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is now underway, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel has special coverage live from the floor.
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
In pictures: What the accession of King Charles III looked like in Canada and the U.K.
King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday following the recent death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here is what the ceremonies in Canada and the United Kingdom looked like.
OPINION | The Queen, the future of the monarchy and how The Queen’s death affects the Commonwealth
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of the second Elizabethan era has caused the United Kingdom, the realm and countries in the Commonwealth to stop, pause and reflect on the life and legacy of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, one that will be greatly missed.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge city councillor reportedly in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett is reportedly in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.
-
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Guelph crash
A 19-year-old Guelph man was killed after his motorcycle and an SUV collided Friday night.
-
City grant helps community garden produce fresh food for those in need
A City of Kitchener grant is helping a local community garden continue to grow produce for people in need.
Windsor
-
Rotary International trying to get species back on track with launch of 'Monarch Express'
A unique Canadian Pacific engine and boxcar will leave Windsor Saturday to follow the migratory path of the endangered monarch butterfly
-
'Our city is truly on the cusp of greatness'. Incumbent mayor launches re-election campaign in Windsor
Drew Dilkens officially launched his third bid to be mayor of the City of Windsor Saturday
-
'We need to have at least one more year'. Windsor Corporate Challenge returns
500 people, on 50 teams, participated Saturday in fun, team-building events to boost morale and raise money for charity
Barrie
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Waverley
One person has been transported to hospital by air after a two-vehicle collision in Tay Township Saturday afternoon.
-
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
-
Simcoe-Muskoka residents remember brushes with Queen Elizabeth II
The City of Barrie is the latest municipality in Central Ontario to pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old boy identified as Meteor Lake boat crash victim
The Nickel City Hockey community in Sudbury is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Riley Salemink following a boat crash on Meteor Lake on Sept. 4.
-
First Annual Meagan Pilon Memorial Walk in Sudbury
Please Bring Me Home, a missing persons group in Greater Sudbury run by volunteers, is hosting an event Sunday to raise awareness of missing Canadians in honour of a missing Sudbury girl.
-
World Suicide Prevention Day marked in Sudbury
Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and a group of community members, survivors of suicide loss, front line professionals and educators known as The Suicide Safer Network in Sudbury came together to raise awareness in hopes of destigmatizing suicide. From painting rocks with messages of hope, to hearing from a series of speakers with lived experience, the theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day event was Hope through action.
Ottawa
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Winner of Conservative leadership race to be named tonight
After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is now underway, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel has special coverage live from the floor.
-
Popular Ottawa thrift shop opens storefront after Instagram success
Two Ottawa friends who found online success selling kids’ consignment clothes have expanded their at-home business to a storefront.
Toronto
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
-
Man, woman found dead inside home in North York
There’s a heavy police presence in North York’s Willowdale area after a man and a woman were found dead late this morning inside a home.
-
'She liked duck, mangoes and chocolate cake': Famous Toronto chef recalls cooking for the Queen
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a well-known Toronto chef is recalling his years at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle cooking for Her Majesty.
Montreal
-
CAQ campaign promises would add $6 billion to province's deficit
The Coalition Avenir Québec's campaign promises would increase the province's projected budget deficit by $6 billion, according to the party's costed platform, which promises a return to balanced budgets in five years.
-
Pedestrian and driver killed as vehicle crashes into convenience store in east Montreal
Two men were killed on Saturday in Montreal when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a convenience store in east Montreal.
-
Liberals' hold on Laval and Montreal slipping fast, Conservatives on the rise: polls
Polls continue to project the downward spiral of the Quebec Liberals with the party that won four of six elections since the turn of the century now looking to lose around 10 seats in Montreal and Laval.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
-
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Winnipeg
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
'You gotta go all in': Recovery Day celebrates freedom from addiction
It was an afternoon of celebrating recovery, as those affected by addiction gathered at The Forks on Saturday for Recovery Day.
-
Skip The Dishes lays off Winnipeg workers
Around 350 people in Winnipeg are out of work after being laid off by Skip The Dishes Friday.
Calgary
-
One person dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision
One person died Saturday morning when two motorcycles collided.
-
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
-
Calgary Parkinson's Superwalk raises money for disease research and advocacy
Calgarians gathered on Saint Patrick's Island Saturday morning to shine a light on a fast-growing neurological disease.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after ambulance and car collide Saturday morning
An early morning crash near Thorsby, Alta., has left two people, including one paramedic, dead.
-
'Conserving energy is still required': ATCO progresses Jasper re-energization as wildfire expected to grow
While Jasper residents may have intermittent power, emergency officials are asking those in the national park to conserve electricity to preserve emergency capacity.
-
'Crime of sadness': Sentencing hearing for woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
An Alberta judge says he will not consider jail time for the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Vancouver
-
Why is it so smoky? Wildfires, blaze at recycling plant impacting Lower Mainland's air quality
Smoke from wildfires and a blaze at a wood recycling facility prompted an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Saturday.
-
Family of missing Indigenous woman found dead in Vancouver pleads for answers
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.
-
Province backtracks, brings back access to life-saving seizure medication for children in schools
For nearly six months, several families around British Columbia have been in a battle with the Ministry of Health to bring back a life-saving seizure medication in schools.