Book of Condolences locked up for weekend as Londoners remember the Queen

London, Ont. residents looking to sign a book of condolences for the late Queen Elizabeth II are out of luck this weekend.

City Hall is typically closed on Saturday and Sunday, but Londoners were surprised to find the doors locked as the book of condolences sat inside.

David and his son Shaun were among them. The pair even buzzed security but were told to come back on Monday.

"I wanted to sign the book," a disappointed Shaun tells CTV London.

His father adding, "I thought it would be open. I heard about the book being down here to sign for the Queen’s death. So, I thought I’d bring my son down."

Shaun and his father David, of London, Ont. are upset city hall in London, Ont. Is not open this weekend to allow people to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth the Second. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

Ironically, the area around city hall is where many Londoners have taken their children to see Queen Elizabeth during multiple visits.

Her most recent 1997 visit saw her move through nearby Victoria Park, just as she did 24 years earlier.

In 1973, Londoners arrived at rain-soaked Reg Cooper Square, just behind London’s then-new city hall. The area was draped in banners for the occasion.

"A lot of people and a lot of kids. The excitement level was way up there. The Queen is coming it’s real, it happening," recalls London educator Dave Booth.

8-years-old at the time, Booth spent the day waiting to see the Queen.

He says she went past him twice and briefly spoke with a neighbour.

Moments after one of the encounters, a Globe and Mail newspaper photographer caught young Dave looking away from the Queen at Prince Phillip.

"I had my brush with the Queen and my chance to say Hello."

David Booth points to a newspaper photograph taken during Queen Elizabeth the Second visit to London, Ont. in 1973. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

Steps away, Booth says his parents were among the fortunate 500 Londoners who managed to attend a luncheon with the Monarch.

"They had to go through etiquette training to go have dinner with the Queen that day."

But that was a different time nearly a half-century ago. Yet even today, Londoners want a chance to thank the late Queen for her visits and her service to Canada.

It just appears they’ll have to wait till Monday, if they want to do it formally at city hall.

David says he may take some time off work to come back.

"My whole life I’ve known her as the Queen of England, so I just think it’s something to do out of respect."