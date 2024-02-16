Bomb threat in Wingham prompts road closures

A bomb threat forced numerous road closures in Wingham Friday evening.

Witnesses said a bomb threat was called in to Wingham’s McDonald’s restaurant on the south end of the town around 6 p.m.

Members of the Huron OPP and North Huron Fire Department descended on the scene, evacuating employees and patrons of the restaurant and a number of businesses nearby.

Officials blocked off traffic for an entire block surrounding the restaurant.

Following a brief investigation, the area was cleared around 7:30 p.m.

No bomb was found.

Emergency officials directed traffic following a bomb threat in Wingham on Feb. 16, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)