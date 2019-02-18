

Sean Irvine, CTV London





Mother Nature hasn’t been kind most of the season, but Boler Mountain needed overflow parking to accommodate the crowds this Family Day Weekend.

It’s great news for the not-for-profit ski hill in London’s southwest end.

“You really could not ask for a better Family Day weekend. All three days really, the weather has finally cooperated,” says Boler Mountain’s Greg Strauss.

The 2018/19 ski season has been an expensive one to manage for the attraction as weather conditions have rapidly changed several times.

From bitter cold, to freezing rain, to above seasonal temperatures, crews working to keep trails open have had their hands full.

“Freezing rain does pose a problem. This week, we did shut down early on the Tuesday night due to the amount of freezing rain we did get. But again, things did groom up nicely. Conditions were absolutely perfect for this weekend.”

Thanks, in part, to several great years of weather for skiing, snowboarding and tubing, Boler Mountain has been able to add features including a new chalet and event centre last year.

One of the biggest challenges for Boler this year has been snowmaking.

Normally, it is not necessary past early January, as a solid base is in place.

However, crews have been forced to make snow as recently as last week to combat the damage caused by rain and freezing rain.

Strauss admits, saving for a spectacular finish, it will be a challenge to get into the black this year, but he qualifies that statement by saying, “We don’t plan for ever y year to be a perfect year.”