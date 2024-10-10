Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg

Southwestern Public Health has issued a boil water advisory for Tillsonburg.

The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.

The advisory is in effect east of Broadway Street to Tillson Avenue, south of North Street East to Oxford Street.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Joyce Lock, has advised users of the Town of Tillsonburg Municipal Drinking Water to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, such as drinking, making infant formula and juice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods, and making ice.