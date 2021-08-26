Blue Angels ready to take to the skies at Airshow London 2021

London, Ont. -

Thousands will be looking to the skies this weekend as Airshow London 2021 kicks off Friday. One of the main attractions will be the world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

For 75 years they have thrilled international audiences with their aviation precision and aerobatic maneuvers.

London is the only Canadian stop for the Blue Angels, who will be showing off their new aircraft.

“We will have a twist of all of our maneuvers that you’ve seen in the past,” says Commander Brian Kesselring who is the flight leader for the team. “The first thing you’re going to see is you’re going to see our fantastic new aircraft which is the F-18 Super Hornet and we’re debuting that this year.”

Austin Adcock is with the support maintenance crew for the Blue Angels. “It’s absolutely faster, they make quite a bit more power,” he says.

This is the third year for number two pilot James Haley, who says the audience will be thrilled with their show.

“It is a 45-minute demonstration with aerobatic maneuvers, close to the ground, really exciting,” says Haley. “It hooked me as an eight-year-old when I went to an airshow and was the primary impetus behind me wanting to become a pilot and ultimately join the U.S. Forces.”

London is one of 35 stops for the Blue Angels this year. At each airshow they perform twice.

Like everyone else COVID-19 has had an affect on the Blue Angels, but they are looking forward to clear skies.

“Last year we effectively cancelled our season,” says Kesselring. “However we we were able to do something special with what we call Operation America Strong...in support of the first responders, medical personnel and essential personnel.”

