As a mixed bag of wintery weather shut down most schools as far east as Peterborough on Tuesday, for some students in Grey-Bruce, it's their 15th snow day this winter.

Blowing snow, combined with ice pellets and freezing rain forced the closure of schools, meetings, events and some roads across Ontario.

There were extended weather warnings from Environment Canada for most of the the region.

Hydro officials are also warning of possible power outages Tuesday evening due to the combination of high winds and ice accumulation.