Black Physicians Association launches London hub

A non-profit organization which supports Black physicians has expanded into London, Ont.

The Black Physicians Association in Ontario launched a London hub Wednesday evening.

The purpose of the new hub is for Black doctors to receive support as they care for members of their community.

Executive Director Chenai Kadungure said culturally appropriate healthcare is necessary as London demographics continue to change.

“With the Black physicians, there are some extra challenges that come with the work that they do. And for a lot of them, the support is a life-line. So we do a lot of our programming in Toronto and if we do not have a remote hub it means that the rest of our community gets left out. You can’t serve all of Ontario from Toronto,” she said.

About 20 physicians and medical students attended the launch.

The Black Physicians Association in Ontario launched a London hub on March 20, 2024. (Source: Chenai Kadungure)