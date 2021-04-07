LONDON, ONT. -- Have some time to spare? The Big Brothers of London are in desperate need of male mentors as it kicks off its #50MenIn50Days campaign.

Your time can make a real difference in the life of a young boy.

“Our need for male volunteers is urgent. We have 103 children waiting for a mentor and 80% of them are boys, many of whom have been on our waitlist for years,” said Executive Director, Janet Tufts in a news release.

“With the additional hardships brought on by COVID-19, these boys simply can’t wait any longer. The friendship, guidance and support a Big Brother can offer is the lifeline they need during these turbulent times.”

For more information on the campaign and how you can mentor a child in need, click here.