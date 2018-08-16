Featured
Bieber introduces world to his baby sister on Instagram
Justin Bieber introduced the world to his little sister on Instagram. (@JustinBieber)
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018
Justin Bieber has a baby sister.
Bieber was spotted in his hometown of Stratford last weekend with finance Hailey Baldwin.
Turns out he was there to meet the newest addition to the family.
Bieber confirmed the news on Instagram, saying the baby, named Bay, was born at Stratford General Hospital Thursday morning.
The baby was born to his stepmom Chelsey and his father Jeremy.