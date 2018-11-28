

CTV London





Justin Bieber and his new wife Hailey Baldwin have reportedly decided to call Puslinch Lake their home.

The couple has been sighted near the region over the course of the weekend, at hockey games in Toronto and Stratford.

They were also reportedly seen in Cambridge snapping photos with customers at Roots in Cambridge.

"It was just really nice, he couldn't have been nicer," said Diana Nosic, who works at the store.

Bieber bought the 9,000 square foot home on a 101-acre property on Puslinch Lake over the summer.

TMZ reported that the property cost $5 million.

He posted on social media over Thanksgiving weekend showing the couple celebrating with family at the home.