Bid to ban backyard fireworks fizzles out at committee meeting

Fireworks opponents attend the public participation meeting at city hall in London, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Fireworks opponents attend the public participation meeting at city hall in London, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver