Bid to ban backyard fireworks fizzles out at committee meeting

A deep divide over the future of commercially sold backyard fireworks was on full display at city hall.

Following a marathon public participation meeting, an option to ban the sale and use of backyard fireworks found little support among members of the Community and Protective Services Committee and the handful of other councillors in attendance.

On Tuesday, Londoners filled the public gallery and two overflow rooms at city hall to provide feedback about updating the municipal fireworks bylaw.

During several hours of public input, some delegates argued that fireworks negatively impact animals, the environment, and people with health conditions including autism, PTSD, and lung disease.

But others asserted there are long held religious, cultural, and celebratory reasons to permit backyard firework displays.

Fireworks opponents attend the public participation meeting at city hall in London, Ont. on Aug. 15, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Members of the south Asian community emphasized the importance of fireworks during Diwali, a holiday that celebrates light conquering darkness.

Diwali without fireworks was compared to Christmas without a Christmas tree.

After examining firework bylaws in similar cities, Civic Administration suggested two options:

Option A

Backyard displays on three days (Canada Day, Victoria Day and Diwali)

Sales starting five days before holiday

Increased fines

Community firework events on Canada Day, Victoria Day, Diwali, New Year’s Eve and other days by permit

Option B

Backyard displays banned

Sale of fireworks prohibited

Increased fines

Community firework events on Canada Day, Victoria Day, Diwali, New Year’s Eve and other days by permit

“When we make a promise to the public about being environmentally sensitive, that might involve giving up some fun,” said Coun. Sam Trosow who attended as a non-voting guest at the committee meeting.

“For me, it come down to the issue of safety — public safety. I don’t want to see anybody hit with a firework and get burned,” explained Coun. David Ferreira.

However, Ferreira’s motion to support option B (banning backyard fireworks) failed to find any support from committee members.

Coun. Corrine Rahman then moved a motion to keep backyard fireworks under the updated set of restrictions and said, "I think with the current option A [we can] have more tightening of restrictions about the days."

The committee voted four to one (Ferreira opposed) to recommend staff prepare an updated bylaw that would permit backyard fireworks according to option A, require that all retailers be licenced, increase penalties, and require that a printed copy of the municipal rules be provided to customers at the point-of-sale.

“Let’s try educating the public first, that’s what I was going for, before we consider an outright ban,” Coun. Elizabeth Peloza told CTV News London after the meeting.

On Aug. 29, council will make a final decision about whether to support option A or option B.

Civic Administration will then prepare a draft bylaw for consideration before the end of this year.