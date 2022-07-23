Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MS

Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis.

While the event continued virtually throughout the pandemic, riders were thrilled to be back in person.

"My brother-in-law was diagnosed in 2010. Unfortunately he passed last year from COVID. Even though Mike's not here, this is our team 'Bike for Mike'. Many people still have it, and we keep doing the work," said 13-time participant, Jeff Rankine. "The ride's always well organized and really well attended. Numbers are down a little bit this year because of COVID, but it's a good crew and everybody's happy to be back in person."

Senior Director of Community Fundraising at the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Kyla Arsenault says in this event alone, they've raised about $600 thousand with a lot more fundraising to come this weekend.

At last check, their website, $667, 458 has been raised.

"We've got 11 events across Canada coast to coast, but this one is one of our largest ones."

Half of the money goes into research to help find a cure for MS, and half directly supports those who are living with the condition.

Participant Curtis Watson says, "We all have ties to MS with family members or extended family. It's a great event to promote and celebrate and raise some funds for a great cause."

Arsenault says 90,000 people are living with MS in Canada living with another 12 people a day receiving a diagnoses.

The event continues until Sunday where the race will end at the Grand Bend Motorplex.