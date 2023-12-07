'Beautiful' conditions across London, Ont. region Friday

Comfortable conditions are expected across midwestern Ontario Friday.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud by about 8 a.m., “The temperature will hit 7 degrees at noon hour and [it will be] mild in the afternoon with a high of 8.”

Atchison added conditions will be breezy with winds coming from the south.

Friday night will be mainly cloudy with a low of plus 5.

Looking ahead, Atchison said, “Daytime highs as we head into the weekend will be well above normal for this time of year.” She added scattered showers are expected Saturday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.