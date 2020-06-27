LONDON, ONT. -- The Beal Musical Theatre Class of 2020 said good-bye to both a challenging and special year through song.

Beal Musical Theatre dedicated their virtual singing of, 'Seasons of Love' from Rent as a 'gift of appreciation' to all Beal Staff and students, as well as people in London and beyond.

While signing a year-end song is tradition, this is the first time they performed as a 'virtual choir'.

The group also sang in memory of Ms. Lori Armstrong, a teacher at Beal who passed away in May.