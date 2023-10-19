Bayfield, Ont. restaurant suffers extensive damage following fire

A popular Bayfield eatery has been gutted by a recent fire.

Emergency responders were called to The Hub on the Docks around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An Ontario Fire Marshal's Office investigator, a Blue Water Fire Department investigator and the members of Huron OPP were on scene Thursday.

A row of windows along the north side of the building were smashed out, revealing extensive damage inside, with much of the interior charred by flames.

Damage to the inside of The Hub on the Docks restaurant in Bayfield, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page says The Hub was closed for the evening and staff had left the building when the blaze broke out. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The OPP is heading the investigation but declined an interview, saying it's in the very preliminary stages.

A cause or damage estimate has not been identified.

The Hub on the Docks sits along Highway 21, on the north edge of village. The restaurant is popular with local residents, seasonal visitors in cottages and trailer parks, and with those travelling further north to cottage country.