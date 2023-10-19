London

    • Bayfield, Ont. restaurant suffers extensive damage following fire

    Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the Blue Water Fire Department survey the damage inside The Hub on the Docks restaurant in Bayfield, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the Blue Water Fire Department survey the damage inside The Hub on the Docks restaurant in Bayfield, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    A popular Bayfield eatery has been gutted by a recent fire.

    Emergency responders were called to The Hub on the Docks around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

    An Ontario Fire Marshal's Office investigator, a Blue Water Fire Department investigator and the members of Huron OPP were on scene Thursday.

    A row of windows along the north side of the building were smashed out, revealing extensive damage inside, with much of the interior charred by flames.

    Damage to the inside of The Hub on the Docks restaurant in Bayfield, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    A post on the restaurant's Facebook page says The Hub was closed for the evening and staff had left the building when the blaze broke out. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

    The OPP is heading the investigation but declined an interview, saying it's in the very preliminary stages.

    A cause or damage estimate has not been identified.

    The Hub on the Docks sits along Highway 21, on the north edge of village. The restaurant is popular with local residents, seasonal visitors in cottages and trailer parks, and with those travelling further north to cottage country. 

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly

    Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News