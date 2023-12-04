Bat and knife involved in assault Christmas Village festivities

A 63-year-old man is charged after an assault during the Christmas Village festivities in Point Edward, according to police.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, OPP responded for the assault they said took place on Monk Street.

When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.

Officers took the man into custody without any issues and the Point Edward man is charged with assault with a weapon.